Advertisement

Motorist rescued after 10 hours in car buried by snow plow

An Upstate New York driver was hospitalized after he got stuck in his snow-covered car for 10...
An Upstate New York driver was hospitalized after he got stuck in his snow-covered car for 10 hours.(New York State Police via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO, N.Y. (AP) — A New York State Police sergeant rescued a man stranded for hours in a car covered by nearly 4 feet of snow thrown by a plow during this week’s storm, authorities said.

The 58-year-old Candor man drove off the road and got plowed in by a truck, authorities said. He made several 911 calls and was stranded more than 10 hours without heat.

Sgt. Jason Cawley dug through the snow Thursday and found the vehicle in the town of Owego, outside Binghamton.

The man had hypothermia and frostbite when he was removed from the car. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labor union finds that woman worked 52 days of 16 hour shifts within 85 days.
Labor union finds woman worked 85 days straight, including 52 16-hour shifts
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 17, 2020
Tallahassee police investigating Bilbrey Drive shooting
Florida's Clemency Board grants 11 pardons
Florida clemency board grants full pardon to man convicted in 1994

Latest News

The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present...
Mick Jagger gets some shelter, buying Florida mansion
The Chiles Timberwolves square off against the North Florida Christian Eagles
Steve Price resigning from NFC after nine years with Eagles, taking new job out of area
Second COVID vaccine recommended for emergency use
US awaits word on 2nd vaccine as COVID-19 outbreak worsens
Layoffs at Walt Disney World theme parks are hurting Orlando families.
Disney layoffs cause widespread hardship in Orlando
TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 17: Head Coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles on the...
FSU’s regular season finale at Wake Forest canceled due to COVID-19