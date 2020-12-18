Advertisement

Pence to receive COVID-19 vaccine at White House

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Vice President Mike Pence will be receiving the coronavirus vaccine Friday morning, soon to be followed by members of Congress.

Pence and his wife Karen will receive their vaccinations at the White House, followed by Surgeon General Jerome Adams, on live television.

Vice President Mike Pence will receive his coronavirus vaccination Friday.
Vice President Mike Pence will receive his coronavirus vaccination Friday.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have both announced they will get the vaccine within days.

All members of Congress are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on the orders of the capitol attending physician.

According to protocol, representatives and senators are considered to be part of essential operations for the continuity of the government, but they will have to make an appointment first.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to get his first COVID-19 vaccination early next week.

President Donald Trump, who has already had coronavirus, won’t get it until it’s recommended by doctors.

The White House medical team said Trump is still receiving the benefits of the monoclonal antibody cocktail he was given during his hospital stay.

We are continuing to see a widespread increase in rates of COVID-19 cases in the United States. Looking at the number of...

Posted by CDC on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labor union finds that woman worked 52 days of 16 hour shifts within 85 days.
Labor union finds woman worked 85 days straight, including 52 16-hour shifts
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 17, 2020
Tallahassee police investigating Bilbrey Drive shooting
Florida's Clemency Board grants 11 pardons
Florida clemency board grants full pardon to man convicted in 1994

Latest News

Parents of the missing Government Science secondary school students wait for news on their...
Freed Nigerian schoolboys welcomed after week of captivity
This Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in...
Hack against US is ‘grave’ threat, cybersecurity agency says
Dozens of entities may have been affected by a suspected Russian hack.
Dozens of entities may have been affected by a suspected Russian hack
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits