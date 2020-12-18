Advertisement

‘Rockin’ it 2020 style’ Tucker Center hosts for KING AND COUNTRY at drive-in Christmas concert

Hundreds of cars are lined up to watch Christian pop band "For King and Country" perform in Tallahassee.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday night in the Tucker Center parking lot, Christian pop duo for KING AND COUNTRY played reimagined Christmas classics off a new album as they were forced to get creative to tour during a pandemic.

For those who drove up to watch the spectacle, it was a rare chance to have fun and ring in the holidays during what’s been a tough year.

All the folks WCTV talked to said this was a first — driving up to rock out at a concert — a scene repeated a world over in this most unusual year.

Hundreds of cars honking in anticipation were ready for a jammin’ night of Christmas cheer, but first- the hearty souls had to make sure they were ready for the winter chill.

One family was good to go.

Susan Huber, a Tallahassee resident and concert-goer, said, “We have an air mattress and chairs and a lot of blankets, jackets, handwarmers.”

The Huber family was in the front row, determined for a memorable night.

“We wanted to be in the front, if you’re going to a concert, you should go to a concert,” Huber explained.

The layout got a “thumbs up” from one group:

“It’s actually very open...you still get outdoors, not stuck in your car, they allow you to tailgate, too, it’s a great night,” another Tallahassee resident and concert goer, Daniel Osborne, said.

The Australian brothers emerged, bringing joy to the parking lot-sized world.

Singer Joel Smallbone was thankful he could celebrate the holidays the only way he knows how.

“It’s never meant more, not only this time in history, but on a night like tonight,” Smallbone said.

The inspiring tunes were a much-needed remedy after a year filled with struggle.

“I think the distancing has been hard for us. Even with our own family members, to have to be careful,” Smallbone added.

The band admitted that they thought an outdoor concert in Florida might have been a bit toasty, it sure did feel festive. as a merry escape from a trying year.

