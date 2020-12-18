Senator David Perdue, opponent Jon Ossof, visit south Georgia counties to rally more votes

SOUTH GEORGIA. (WCTV) - Republican Senator David Perdue and his democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, stopped by south Georgia counties Friday to rally more voters.

Perdue focused more on encouraging voters to get to the polls early.

Meanwhile, Ossoff, while still encouraging voters to come out, was focused more on the implementing of new policies if elected.

““This is one of the toughest times to campaign because we’ve had Thanksgiving, now Christmas and New Years and the election will be on the 5th. So we are just going to work hard to make sure everybody that if they can early vote, they can,” Grady County Republican Chair, Jeff Jolly, said.

Jolly says, in the past, many candidates haven’t visited south Georgia counties to visit voters.

At the rally, Senator Perdue said the upcoming election is crucial because democrats will have the numbers on their side.

“They are bragging about this because they want to stack the court. They want to add D.C. and Puerto Rico as states, that’s four Democratic seats, and they want to do away with the Electoral College. So what that means is that California, New York and Illinois will determine every President in our future, and that’s just not going to happen,” Senator Perdue said.

Meanwhile on one of his three south Georgia stops for the day, Ossoff said a new blue wave is coming to the Peach State and his focus, if elected, is jobs, justice and health care.

Ossof said, “We can build new rural hospitals to serve communities here. We can invest in infrastructure and job creation and rural broadband and upgrade our public schools and we can pass landmark civil rights legislation to secure equal justice for all.”

Thomas County Democratic Chair, Brenda Griffin, believes Ossoff can clinch the win because they have the blue movement on their side.

“The enthusiasm is here. We are motivated in Georgia. We want change, we need change and we are demanding change,” Griffin said.

All eyes on are Georgia during this senate race.

One of the speakers at Perdue’s event says it’s important that Perdue and Loeffler win to keep the Trump legacy.

Meanwhile, democrats are hoping to implement change with Ossoff and Warnock, not just for their state, but for the whole country.

