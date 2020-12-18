Advertisement

South Georgia deputies searching for missing woman, nothing ruled out at the time

Deputies says Marlena Dawn Hurst, 44, has been missing since Dec. 1.
Deputies says Marlena Dawn Hurst, 44, has been missing since Dec. 1.(Thomas County Sheriff's Office)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMAS COUNTRY, Ga. (WCTV) - South Georgia deputies are searching for a missing mother. 44-year-old Marlena Hurst has not been seen or heard from in 17 days.

Her family is worried sick.

They say she was a complicated woman, but this long absence is not normal behavior.

The family said Marlena has struggled with substance abuse and would sometimes disappear for a day or two, but disappearing for more than two weeks is something that has never happened before.

Hurst was was last seen walking away from her family’s property on Stage Road in Meigs.

Her three daughters fear the worst but are still hopeful she will be found.

”I would tell her that I love her, we all love, her and we need her home. Regardless of our differences, we need her,” Payton Hamilton, Hurst’s daughter, said.

Hurst usually wears her red hair in a bun with a hat, long sleeve shirts, pants and Georgia boots.

Anyone with information should call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency told WCTV that they are not ruling anything out at this time.

Marlena Hurst and daughters.
Marlena Hurst and daughters.(WCTV)

