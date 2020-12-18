Advertisement

South Georgia man sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for attacking postal employee

(WJRT)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Donalsonville man has been sentenced to three and a half years of prison time for attacking a postal worker as she was delivering mail.

Traveyon Wilcox, 35, was sentenced Thursday to 42 months in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release, for one count of assault on a federal employee.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s press release, a United States Postal Service employee was delivering mail along her Donalsonville route on March 2, 2019. Wilcox confronted the postal worker in her mail truck while holding a bat. He put her arm around her neck and said “it’s natural, let it happen,” according to the press release.

The postal worker feared for her life and believed that Wilcox intended to rape her, the release says. She accelerated her mail truck and repeatedly tried to hit Wilcox to get him out of the vehicle.

The struggle led to the truck leaving the road and crashing into the front porch of a home, the release says. No one was on the porch, Wilcox ran away and the postal worker called 911. The release says Donalsonville Police Department officers quickly responded and arrested Wilcox.

Wilcox later told investigators he had thoughts of doing terrible things to the postal worker, including murdering her, the release says.

