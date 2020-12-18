Steve Price resigning from NFC after nine years with Eagles, taking new job out of area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - North Florida Christian Eagles’ Head Football Coach Steve Price has resigned and will be taking another job out of the area, according to a release from NFC Athletic Director Mike Posey.

Price has been with Eagles football for nine seasons, serving as an assistant for four seasons and leading the program for five seasons, advancing to a Region final in four of those years and winning the 2A State Championship in 2018.

“We would love to have someone in place by Feb. 1, but we also do not wish to rush the process,” said Posey in a release from the school. “We are committed to hiring the best person that God has in mind and the best fit to lead our football program into the future.”

Posey says Price’s position at his new school will be announced “in the near future” while his wife and NFC Girl’s Basketball Coach Jodie Price will stay until the end of the school year.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.