Tallahassee doctor pleads guilty to 58 counts in $23M health care fraud case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Moses deGraft-Johnson, the Tallahassee doctor who was indicted for $23 million in health care fraud, has pleaded guilty to all 58 counts against him in federal court.

Dr. deGraft-Johnson appeared in court from jail via video conference; he had requested that medium, rather than appear in person, to avoid quarantine requirements. The video disconnected twice, once during sound checks before the hearing, and once during the hearing; he was reconnected within less than five minutes.

As part of the plea agreement, the judge says the list of items deGraft-Johnson must forfeit is 46 pages long. Some of those items include property, bank accounts and vehicles.

deGraft-Johnson also confirmed to the judge that he is assisting the government to obtain some of his assets currently in other countries.

During the hearing, the judge asked deGraft-Johnson point-blank if he understood he will likely lose his medical license by entering this plea. He replied yes.

“The government says you were billing for services that were not performed and other fradulent acts; did you do that?” asked the judge.

“Yes, sir,” said deGraft-Johnson.

The judge ordered a pre sentence report for deGraft Johnson at the end of the hearing.

In the indictment, Count 1 alleges conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud; that count carries a maximum of 10 years and a $250,000 fine.

Counts 2 through 57 are for healthcare fraud; each of those counts carries a maximum of 10 years and a $250,000 fine.

Count 58 is for aggravated identity theft; that count has a mandatory minimum sentence of 2 years which must be served consecutive to other sentences.

The sentencing date for this case is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April, 8, 2021. DeGraft Johnson will stay in jail until his sentencing. Kimberly J. Austin, the other defendant in the case, plead guilty in November; her sentencing is set for March.

