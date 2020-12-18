Advertisement

Valdosta Main Street uses $10k grant to help promote downtown businesses

Valdosta Main Street received a special holiday gift this year..$10,000 to help with COVID-19...
Valdosta Main Street received a special holiday gift this year..$10,000 to help with COVID-19 recovery efforts.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Main Street received a special holiday gift this year: $10,000 to help with COVID-19 recovery efforts.

“Through the pandemic, our businesses have done OK, but we want to make sure that everybody is OK,” said Ellen Hill, Valdosta Main Street Director.

She tells us they applied for Georgia Main Street Program back in October... and won!

Valdosta is one of five recipients across the state, each awarded $10,000.

This week, another surprise: Georgia Power agreed to match the grant.

Valdosta Main Street plans to put the money into downtown throughout the upcoming year.

“Our project is specifically for marketing efforts. We are going to do a big marketing campaign to help drive business back to stores,” said Hill.

Hill says they already started brainstorming for ideas and planning. They hope to create a lot of digital content like videos, social media posts, and even commercials, all focused on locally-owned businesses.

“We want to make sure that we are driving business back into our stores and not just online sales. We want to make sure people are coming in, shopping local, visiting the stores, and that they feel comfortable doing that as well. Make sure people see the faces behind these stores, that it’s okay to come in and shop and that these places are open for business and they are ready and willing to do whatever it takes to welcome them back in,” said Hill.

Two other South Georgia cities, Thomasville and Tifton, were also named $10,000 grant winners.

No word yet on how they plan to spend their portions.

