Wakulla County Library giving Santa a helping hand this Christmas

WAKULLA, Fla. (WCTV) - In Wakulla County, the local library is giving Santa a helping hand this Christmas. Since some are not able to see the Jolly ol’ Elf in person, the library is mailing letters to St. Nick, and the North Pole is sending letters back.

If you’ve been in Crawfordville recently, you probably noticed a white mailbox at the courthouse. Kids have been slipping letters inside addressed to Father Christmas. It was the library elf, Libby’s idea, to mail children’s letters to Santa.

“We had an elf at the library and she kinda got us into sending letters to Santa and it was really Libby that got us in touch with Santa, our little elf on the shelf,” Heather Bryan, a Youth and Children Services Specialist at the Wakulla County library, explained.

In previous years, Santa would call the houses, but this holiday season, he’s writing letters back.

“We thought this year needed a little more magic than previous years,” Bryan said.

The letters are collected and brought to the library where Santa reads and responds to each individual letter.

“He was here working on some letters he had to head back to the north pole, real quick, but he’s going to come and finish them today, hopefully, and we’re going to get these letters out as soon as he’s finished. Really all he has to do is sign the rest of them.” Rebecca Sahar, a Youth and Children Services Specialist at the Wakulla County Library, described.

St. Nick enjoys sharing his favorite letters with his Wakulla helpers.

“Really pretty pictures that all these kids drew and sent to Santa as well because he shows us and he takes them home to Mrs. Claus because she loves them and they put them on the north pole fridge so that everyone can enjoy them for the rest of the year,” Sahar explained.

Those at the library are happy to share Christmas cheer with their community.

“I remember getting my first letters from Santa and how exciting that was, so I think it’s great especially with the year that we’ve had.” Sahar said.

Spreading hope this holiday season one stamp at a time.

The letters from Santa will be mailed out Friday night. Kids can expect responses in their mailbox by Christmas morning.

