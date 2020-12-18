Advertisement

WCSO conducts county-wide operation to check registered sex offenders in Wakulla County, seven individuals arrested

By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - From Nov. 20-Dec. 9, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division of the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the U.S. Marshalls, conducted Operation Holiday Check, which focuses on sex offender management, the WCSO says.

Over 119 unannounced visits to the residences of 103 registered sexual offenders/predators in Wakulla County were made.

As a result, detectives conducted 103 address verifications and arrested seven individuals for violations. A final suspect was located and arrested on Dec. 16, according to the press release.

By law, sexual offenders are required to register at the Sheriff’s Office twice a year and sexual predators are required to register quarterly.

The WCSO is also required to conduct unannounced address verifications of sexual offenders once per year and quarterly for sexual predators, according to the press release.

The following individuals were arrested as a result this year’s Operation Holiday Check:

  • Travis Antonio Riles – 41 years of age, Sexual Offender, charged with Sex Offender Violation (4 counts).
  • Anthony Wayne Miller- 48 years of age; Sexual Offender, charged with Sex Offender Violation.
  • Cecil James Strickland – 68 years of age, Sexual Offender, charged with Sex Offender Violation.
  • Jimmy Dean Kilgore – 43 years of age, Sexual Offender, charged with Sex Offender Violations (7 counts).
  • Joseph Eugene Plummer – 30 years of age; Sexual Predator, charged with Sex Offender Violation.
  • John Christopher Miller – 46 years of age; Sexual Offender, charged with Sex Offender Violation.
  • Matthew Davis – 34 years of age, Sexual Offender, charged with Sex Offender Violation.

