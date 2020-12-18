“Win and you’re in”: Trips to GHSA state finals on the line tonight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Six of our South Georgia teams are fighting for the right to go to Atlanta in two weeks, including the Bainbridge Bearcats who play at Centennial Field Friday night.

It’s been a busy day for football.

Florida State will not be playing a game Saturday, and by the looks of things, their season is over due to a lack of offensive lineman.

But, our South Georgia squads are trying to make sure their season stays alive for one more game, including the Bainbridge Bearcats, who have been dominant so far throughout the season coming off a big win at Cedarwood last week.

Quaid Hawkins, Rashad Broadnax and company will host Marist from the Atlanta area Friday night for the right to go to their second state title in three years.

The pride of Decatur County is also one of our squads in action Friday night.

Six of our squads will look to make it to the finals this evening, including Brooks County at Clinch in what has potential to be a classic matchup.

Rickards will look for its first ever state title Friday night, and the Raiders matchup against American heritage as well.

