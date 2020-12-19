Archbold administers COVID-19 vaccine to employees

THOMAVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville began administering COVID-19 vaccines to certain employees Friday.

Archbold CEO Darcy Craven said he’s excited they’ve finally received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Friday marked the trial run for Archbold administering their first doses.

“Really, it’s our tier one employees. The employees that have been facing COVID for the last year. ICU, Emergency room, Med surge floor, seven north, respiratory therapy and a bunch of our physicians have volunteered to take the vaccine,” said Craven.

They received a small amount of 200 doses Friday, but that number of shipments will grow over the next week.

Craven said they expect to receive the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.

“We should get quite a big going forward. We should almost receive shipments on a weekly basis going forward,” said Craven.

The last 10 months have been trying for hospitals and medical professionals across the world.

Craven said their goal is to be the front line to encourage others to get vaccinated

Multiple employees, including Craven, stepped up Friday to receive the vaccine.

He said as the leader of the hospital and in the community, it’s important people see him take it as well.

Darcy Craven, CEO of Archbold (WALB)

“There’s a lot of people who are hesitant to take the vaccine. When they ask me if I’m going to take it, I can tell them I already took it,” said Craven.

Craven said it’s still important to take the same precautions of wearing a mask and social distancing.

He said studies haven’t shown whether vaccinated people can still carry the virus.

