Advertisement

Bethel Missionary Baptist Church holds turkey meal giveaway

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of families lined up at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Friday afternoon.

The Tallahassee church extended the blessings beyond Sunday service and hosted a turkey giveaway, providing 400 local families a free main course for a Christmas dinner.

The church organized the drive-thru giveaway after a Thanksgiving event was met with a big response. Lincoln High School football players volunteered their time to help.

Their coach says he’s proud of their dedication to the community.

“One of the things I’ve learned here, especially in the city of Tallahassee, this community, is to give back. I really wanted to make sure our student athletes here understood the importance of family and sticking together and community help,” Lincoln High School football coach, B.J. Daniels, said.

The drive also served as a stuffed-animal giveaway to add an extra something under the tree for deserving families.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labor union finds that woman worked 52 days of 16 hour shifts within 85 days.
Labor union finds woman worked 85 days straight, including 52 16-hour shifts
TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 17: Head Coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles on the...
FSU’s regular season finale at Wake Forest canceled due to COVID-19
The graphic video is at the crux of the federal civil rights case filed by attorney Michael...
GRAPHIC: Video shows deputy run over fleeing Black man in Kansas field
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 17, 2020
Tallahassee police investigating Bilbrey Drive shooting

Latest News

Thomasville shoppers enjoy last night of holiday Sip ‘n’ Shop
Thomasville shoppers enjoy last night of holiday Sip ‘n’ Shop
Friday, Chief Financial Officer of Florida, Jimmy Patronis, issued letters to credit reporting...
CFO Jimmy Patronis calls on credit reporting agencies to “do right by customers”
Multiple employees, including Craven, stepped up Friday to receive the vaccine.
Archbold administers COVID-19 vaccine to employees
55-year old Chip Wayne Weeks was arrested Dec. 18 on charges of lewd & lascivious battery, lewd...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following sexual assault of minor investigation