Bethel Missionary Baptist Church holds turkey meal giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of families lined up at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Friday afternoon.

The Tallahassee church extended the blessings beyond Sunday service and hosted a turkey giveaway, providing 400 local families a free main course for a Christmas dinner.

The church organized the drive-thru giveaway after a Thanksgiving event was met with a big response. Lincoln High School football players volunteered their time to help.

Their coach says he’s proud of their dedication to the community.

“One of the things I’ve learned here, especially in the city of Tallahassee, this community, is to give back. I really wanted to make sure our student athletes here understood the importance of family and sticking together and community help,” Lincoln High School football coach, B.J. Daniels, said.

The drive also served as a stuffed-animal giveaway to add an extra something under the tree for deserving families.

