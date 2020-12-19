Advertisement

FAMU Bragg Stadium COVID-19 testing site announces holiday hours

By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The COVID-19 testing site at Florida A&M University’s Bragg Memorial Stadium has announced their days of operation during the holidays.

The site will be closed on the following days:

  • Christmas Eve: Dec. 24
  • Christmas day: Dec. 25
  • New Year’s Day, Jan. 21

Every other day, the site will be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, unless closed due to inclement weather.

Testing is free and no physician referral or insurance is required. Walk-ups are accepted, but preregistration is recommended by going to the state vendor’s website: https://curative.com.

