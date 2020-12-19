Advertisement

Florida Trooper of the Year stops high speed chase

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Outstanding gallantry in the apprehension of a suspect committing a criminal act is how the actions of a state trooper were described earlier this week as he was being named Trooper of the Year. This story begins in Citrus County with a stolen truck and a thief who tried to run two deputies down.

The call for assistance came from Citrus County sheriff’s deputies. They were in pursuit of of a stolen truck.

“All I had to do was travel the opposite direction and meet up with them,” Trooper Curtis Vaughn told us.

When they passed, Vaughn did a U-turn.

Speeds climbed. The suspect had been in a chase just six months before this April 2019 incident. He was able to keep the trooper behind him. FHP Director, Gene Spaulding, says shots were fired from the pickup.

“He fired at least three shots. One of them sticking the windshield of one of the backup patrol cars.”

Trooper Vaughn was watching the silhouette of the driver. “After the shots were fired, I didn’t see the movement. I just suspected he was still trying to shoot at us.”

“Without hesitation, Trooper Vaughn continued his pursuit,” says Spaulding.

At speeds topping 80 miles an hour, Trooper Vaughn attempts several PIT or Pursuit and Intervention techniques. His problem was the F-250 truck far outweighed the FHP Charger, so his target was the 10 inch trailer hitch on the back of the pickup. Vaughn says he was in his comfort zone.

“I was doing something I knew I had confidence in and I knew…just my ability was driving a car.”

At the Cabinet meeting where Vaughn was honored, his speech was brief. Afterwards, we asked how he felt the night it was all over.

Surprisingly he said, “Another day. Normal night. I try to keep myself down here for a reason.”

For Trooper Vaughn, it was just another day at the office…on wheels.

“Well done...God Bless,” added the Governor after passing the resolution naming him Trooper of the Year.

Earlier this year, the driver, 24-year-old Travis Lovett, was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

