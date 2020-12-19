Advertisement

Football Friday Night: December 19, 2020

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 12:21 AM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 16 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down your highlights for:

  • American Heritage vs. Rickards (FHSAA 5A title game)
  • Marist at Bainbridge
  • Irwin Co. at Metter
  • Clinch Co. at Brooks Co.
  • Valdosta at Buford

You can watch this week’s Football Friday Night in two parts: Part one can be seen in the video player above, part two can be seen below.

The Bainbridge Bearcats host a GHSA Semifinal Matchup at Centennial Field for the first time...
Sideline Snapshots: Bainbridge hosts GHSA Semifinals
The Chiles Timberwolves square off against the North Florida Christian Eagles
Steve Price resigning from NFC after nine years with Eagles, taking new job out of area
Rickards Football
‘We’re proud, we’re anxious, we’re excited’: Rickards ready to meet moment of program’s first ever state title game