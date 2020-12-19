FWC to continue conservation effort proposals for declining turtle species

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission directed staff to continue their work on diamondback terrapin conservation proposals, aimed at preventing further decline of the species.

The press release says that diamondback terrapins are “medium-sized turtles that live in brackish water habitats statewide, including salt marshes, barrier islands, mangrove swamps, tidal creeks and rivers.” There are five subspecies of diamondback terrapins that occur in Florida, three of which only exist in the state.

According to the press release, “diamondback terrapin populations are in decline due to a variety of issues, such as habitat loss, growing popularity in the global pet trade and illegal collection, predation, and climate change.”

The overlapping habitat that diamondback terrapin populations can be found in cause potential for them to be caught in blue crab traps.

As part of FWC’s continued work on the conservation proposal for the species, staff will “continue looking into prohibiting the take and possession of diamondback terrapins as well as the use and utility of bycatch reduction devices (BRD) in blue crab traps as one way to minimize the potential of adult terrapins from entering crab traps.”

Additionally, staff will analyze potential impacts to the blue crab industry.

The FWC says they have been gathering public feedback on the future management of diamondback terrapins, blue crab trap fishery and the use of BRDs.

Staff will bring a proposal for changes to a future FWC Commission meeting for further, and possibly final, consideration.

For more information on the draft proposals, including the December 2020 Commission meeting presentation, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.”

To share input on the prohibition of take and possession of diamondback terrapins, email Freshwater.Turtles@MyFWC.com.

