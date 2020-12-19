Gadsden County Commissioners host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new agricultural center

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new $2.2 million agricultural center in Quincy.

The new agricultural center comes as a result from funding assistance from the State of Florida and a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture.

“Today was a long day coming,” Gadsden County Board of County Commission Chairman, Brenda Holt, said.

“I heard persistence always pays off. I am glad our board came together and stayed dedicated to doing something for one of Gadsden County’s most historic and needed industries. That dedication allowed for this new building,” Holt added.

The agricultural center will act as “an indoor assembly area for product expos, trade fairs, and 4-H competitions, Master Gardeners, family and community educators, and the Cattlemen’s Association.” Other agencies will also utilize the new facility.

It will also be home to a centralized farmer’s market, which will support local farms by allowing them a space to sell locally-grown produce and ore. to support local farmers and sell locally grown produce and other commodities.

In attendance at Friday’s ceremony were Gadsden County Commissioners, Florida Senator Lorraine Ausley, Florida Representative Alison Tant, UF extension Director Marcus Boston and business and community leaders.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.