Jackson County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest following sexual assault of minor investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it has made an arrest following an investigation of a sexual assault of a mentally handicapped minor.

55-year old Chip Wayne Weeks of Grand Ridge was arrested Dec. 18 on charges of lewd & lascivious battery, lewd & lascivious molestation, lewd & lascivious conduct, sexual battery to a mentally defective person (12 yoa), possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and violation of state probation.

On Dec. 12, JCSO was notified by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office of a sexual assault of a 12-year-old, mentally handicapped girl that occurred in Jackson County, according to the press release.

The victim had been taken to a hospital in Bay County to receive medical treatment.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Gulf Coast Sexual Assault Team, which then conducted a forensic exam in order to collect potential forensic evidence. Following this exam, an interview was conducted with the girl by a Child Protection Team Case Coordinator.

The case was transferred to an Investigator with the JCSO, which continued the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the residence of Weeks, located on Sandridge Church Road in Grand Ridge.

Authorities determined that Weeks was currently on state probation for possession of illegal narcotics. On Dec. 18, investigators with the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division and Drug Task Force executed the search warrant.

Numerous evidentiary items containing possible forensic evidence were collected during the search. Several items consistent with illegal narcotics use were observed within the residence.

At this time, a second search warrant was obtained for illegal narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia, and investigators located a loaded 9mm handgun, handgun ammunition, a quantity of methamphetamine, several smoking pipes, a digital scale and several small zip lock baggies consistent with illegal narcotics activity, the press release says.

As a result of this investigation, Weeks was taken into custody and placed in the Jackson County Correctional Facility awaiting first appearance.

