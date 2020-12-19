Advertisement

Months-long TPD patrol of parking lot parties results in arrests, citations

By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Since October, the Tallahassee Police Department has been working to address issues regarding large crowds and “parking lot parties.” Friday, TPD updated citizens about patrol operations results so far.

According to the press release, the large gatherings “are a health concern due to the ongoing pandemic, a disturbance to citizens and a public safety risk, as many have ended in violence.”

In a six-week time frame, TPD deputies responded to two dozen shootings that resulted in death, serious injury or property damage connected to these gatherings, the press release says.

To increase visibility and reduce these instances, TPD partnered with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol and Florida State University Police Department in October for “a proactive joint patrol operation.”

TPD analyzed crime trends and intelligence related to these large gatherings and increased presence in key areas of the city, including Tennessee Street, Pensacola Street, Lake Bradford Road, South Adams Street and FAMU Way.

Inspectors with the Tallahassee Fire Department were paired with TPD, LCSO and FHP officers to assist with checking occupancy levels and other safety violations at local nightclubs and bars.

As a result of the operation, 1,064 traffic stops, which resulted in 933 warnings and 132 traffic citations, several arrests have been made resulting in 50 felony charges and 61 misdemeanor charges and a total of 13 illegal firearms and several different types of illegal narcotics were recovered.

TPD encourage citizens to do their part to help address parking lot parties in the city by reporting issues by calling TPD at 850-891-4200 or the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at 850-606-5800. If you need to report an emergency, always call 911.

