Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 19 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a cold start to the weekend with temperatures near the freezing mark in most locations. Temperatures did increase to near 40 degrees as of 9:30 Saturday, but those numbers will increase to near the mid 50s by noon with a mostly sunny sky. But a developing storm system to our west will increase cloud cover during the afternoon and evening, and bringing a better chance of rain to the Big Bend and South Georgia after midnight. Rain chances stay elevated Sunday morning through the evening with only a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Clearing is expected Monday morning as the cold front passes and high pressure takes control of our weather through the middle of the week.

Guidance models continue to hint at a large and potent storm system in the eastern U.S. on Christmas Eve. This will increase rain chances Thursday and potentially bring breezy conditions. The front is forecast to pass through the viewing area by Christmas. Timing differences remain for this system based on various guidance models, so stay tuned for finite details. Regardless, it’s likely that Christmas Day will feel more like Christmas with temperatures potentially near freezing in the morning. Highs Christmas Day will likely be in the 50s with a clearer sky.

