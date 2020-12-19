Raiders lose to Patriots in FHSAA 5A Championship, fans hold heads high

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A magical ride is now over for the Rickards Raiders.

Their journey to the 5A state title game came to an end Friday night with a loss to American Heritage.

But, the history-making squad has still won over the heart and soul of the city’s southside. This team and its fans were hungry for a win Friday night, but despite it all, the Raider family holds their heads up high.

“Unbelievable,” Rickards principal, Douglas Cook, said about the 2020 football season for his school.

“I am just pleased and proud of them, and I know they are winners and will always be winners in our hearts,” Cook said.

The postseason run inspired alums — like 2019 grad Laniyah Lee — to get creative, who made t-shirts to sell to raise funds for the football program.

She says she knows the 2020 team will forever be celebrated.

“At the end of the day, history is being made, no matter if we win or we lose, we’re here. To get here during the pandemic is even bigger,” Lee said.

In the shadow of Doak Campbell, the players families were exited pre-game.

Rena McPherson, a Raiders mom, said, “I felt like a kid the night before Christmas, I couldn’t sleep last night.”

Her son said, “one day I’m gonna play at Doak Campbell Stadium, it’s going to be my senior year.

The dream “came to fruition. This is his last year, he graduates this year,” McPherson explained.

While the immediate reaction might be disappointment for the Raider faithful, it’s safe to say this bunch has made the Capital City really proud.

