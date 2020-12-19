“Santa Express” coming to Bainbridge for COVID-19 safe visit

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WCTV) - As part of the “Santa Express,” Santa, along with Bainbridge Public Safety, will be making an appearance in Bainbridge neighborhoods on Dec. 22.

“In the coronavirus Christmas spirit, he’ll be keeping a nice safe distance,” BPS said.

Starting at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, Santa and the BPS will drive through neighborhoods on a fire truck, waving to everyone along his route.

The Santa Express will visit the following streets and locations at these times:

10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Newton Road, Bethel Road, King West Apartments, Timberlane Road, Plantation Road, the Rivers Apartments, Lake Drive

10:45 a.m.-11:15 a.m.: East River Road, Forest Lane, Liz Felt Lane, Loblolly Lane, Vada Road, Belcher Lane and Gate Circle

11:25 a.m.-11:55 a.m.: MLJ Jr. Drive, Walter Street, Broughton Street, Shotwell Street, Gordon Avenue and College Street

1:25 p.m.-1:45 p.m.: Ashton Way, Bridgeton Lane, College Road, Lake Douglas Road, Fawn Drive and Turtle Pond Road

1:50 p.m.-2:15 p.m.: Lake Douglas Road, Willis Street, Boxwood Drive, Longleaf Drive, Longleaf Circle and Douglas Drive

2:20 p.m.-2:45 p.m.: Home Depot parking lot, Walmart parking lot, East Alice Street, South West Street and Downtown Willis Park

“If the street you live on is not on the route, please join him at the closest intersection or one of the public spaces listed,” BPS encouraged.

