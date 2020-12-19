Advertisement

“Santa Express” coming to Bainbridge for COVID-19 safe visit

As part of the “Santa Express,” Santa, along with Bainbridge Public Safety, will be making an...
As part of the “Santa Express,” Santa, along with Bainbridge Public Safety, will be making an appearance in Bainbridge neighborhoods Dec. 22.(WDBJ7)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, GA (WCTV) - As part of the “Santa Express,” Santa, along with Bainbridge Public Safety, will be making an appearance in Bainbridge neighborhoods on Dec. 22.

“In the coronavirus Christmas spirit, he’ll be keeping a nice safe distance,” BPS said.

Starting at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, Santa and the BPS will drive through neighborhoods on a fire truck, waving to everyone along his route.

The Santa Express will visit the following streets and locations at these times:

  • 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Newton Road, Bethel Road, King West Apartments, Timberlane Road, Plantation Road, the Rivers Apartments, Lake Drive
  • 10:45 a.m.-11:15 a.m.: East River Road, Forest Lane, Liz Felt Lane, Loblolly Lane, Vada Road, Belcher Lane and Gate Circle
  • 11:25 a.m.-11:55 a.m.: MLJ Jr. Drive, Walter Street, Broughton Street, Shotwell Street, Gordon Avenue and College Street
  • 1:25 p.m.-1:45 p.m.: Ashton Way, Bridgeton Lane, College Road, Lake Douglas Road, Fawn Drive and Turtle Pond Road
  • 1:50 p.m.-2:15 p.m.: Lake Douglas Road, Willis Street, Boxwood Drive, Longleaf Drive, Longleaf Circle and Douglas Drive
  • 2:20 p.m.-2:45 p.m.: Home Depot parking lot, Walmart parking lot, East Alice Street, South West Street and Downtown Willis Park

“If the street you live on is not on the route, please join him at the closest intersection or one of the public spaces listed,” BPS encouraged.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 17: Head Coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles on the...
FSU’s regular season finale at Wake Forest canceled due to COVID-19
A federal grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee doctor, accusing him of more than $23 million...
Tallahassee doctor pleads guilty to 58 counts in $23M health care fraud case
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 18, 2020
Deputies says Marlena Dawn Hurst, 44, has been missing since Dec. 1.
South Georgia deputies searching for missing woman, nothing ruled out at the time
FAMU unveils new eighteen hundred pound bronze rattler statue
FAMU unveils new 1,800 lb. bronze Rattler statue

Latest News

Over the last two months, the Tallahassee Police Department has been working to address issues...
Months-long TPD patrol of parking lot parties results in arrests, citations
Thursday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission directed staff to continue...
FWC to continue conservation effort proposals for declining turtle species
Friday, around 10:30 p.m., the Thomasville Police Department says it responded to a shooting on...
Thomasville Police Department responds to accidental shooting, one minor injured
Friday, the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a...
Gadsden County Commissioners host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new agricultural center