South Georgia man sentenced to prison for attacking USPS employee

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Friday, a Donalsonville, Ga man was sentenced to 42 months in prison for attacking a female United States Postal Service employee, the Department Of Justice-Middle District Of Georgia says.

35-year-old Traveyon D. Wilcox was charged with one count of assault on a federal employee.

Wilcox was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner. The sentence is to be followed by three years of supervised release, and there is no parole in the federal system.

According to facts admitted in court, an employee of the USPS was delivering mail along her Donalsonville route in March 2019, when Wilcox confronted her inside her mail truck.

With a bat in one hand, he put his arm around her neck, saying, “It’s natural, let it happen.”

The employee, in fear for her life and believing that Wilcox was intending to rape her, accelerated her vehicle and tried repeatedly to strike Wilcox to remove him from the vehicle, the press release says.

The vehicle went off the road and crashed into the front porch of a residence as a result of the struggle.

Wilcox then ran away, and the employee called 911.

Wilcox was apprehended by responding deputies with the Donalsonville Police Department, and later told investigators he had thoughts of doing terrible things to the postal worker, including murdering her.

“Wilcox’s actions were disturbing and despicable. Assaulting a postal worker is a federal crime, and those who attempt to harm employees of the U.S. Postal Service will be prosecuted,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Leary. “I want to thank the Donalsonville Police Department for quickly apprehending this dangerous man and the United States Postal Inspection Service for investigating this crime.”