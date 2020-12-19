Advertisement

Thomasville Police Department responds to accidental shooting, one minor injured

Friday, around 10:30 p.m., the Thomasville Police Department says it responded to a shooting on...
Friday, around 10:30 p.m., the Thomasville Police Department says it responded to a shooting on Webster Street in Thomasville.(KWTX)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Friday, around 10:30 p.m., the Thomasville Police Department says it responded to an accidental shooting on Webster Street.

TPD found a minor with a gunshot wound to the left arm, according to the media report.

24-year old Jarquese Harris stated that his friend had left an AR-15 rifle in the house and that his friend’s grandmother did not want it to leave the house.

Harris attempted to take the rifle outside and accidentally pulled the trigger, not knowing that the safety was off or that the gun was loaded, the media report says.

One victim was hit and was transported to Archbold Memorial Hospital by EMS.

Harris showed deputies where the gun was located and it was recovered on scene.

