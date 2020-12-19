Thomasville shoppers enjoy last night of holiday Sip ‘n’ Shop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sights and sounds of Christmas were seen in Thomasville Friday night during their holiday sip ‘n’ shop.

Shoppers were able to enjoy a drink, listen to holiday music and check out the Christmas-decorated storefronts in the downtown area.

Friday was the last night for the sip ‘n’ shop this holiday season, but the organizer told WCTV that participating stores are extended their shopping hours this entire weekend.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.