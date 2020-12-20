Advertisement

City of Tallahassee announces holiday service schedule changes

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the City of Tallahassee has made several service schedule changes for the upcoming week.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In observance of the Christmas holiday, the City of Tallahassee has made several service schedule changes for the upcoming week. These changes apply to the week of December 20-26 for solid waste customers living within the Tallahassee city limits, StarMetro services and the Animal Service Center.

The following service changes will be made this week:

Solid Waste:

Some residential customers will receive service one day later than their regularly scheduled service, including garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulky pickup, which impacts blue week customers. The solid waste schedule will be as follows:

  • Monday customers ► No change
  • Tuesday customers ► No change
  • Wednesday customers ► No change
  • Thursday customers ► No change
  • Friday customers ► Saturday, Dec. 26

Animal Service Center:

The Animal Service Center will close in observance of the Christmas holiday.

  • The ASC will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, and will be closed all day on Friday, Dec. 25.
  • Normal hours will resume on Saturday, Dec. 26, with the Center opening at 10 a.m. for appointments only.
  • City Animal Control will be available for emergency situations only on Friday, Dec. 25, and can be reached via the Consolidated Dispatch Agency at 850-606-5800.

StarMetro:

The City’s mass transit system will change its hours of operation on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

  • On Thursday, Dec. 24, StarMetro’s fixed route service will operate a regular schedule until 8 p.m. Dial-A-Ride will operate as normal from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. StarMetro’s Call Center will also be open on Thursday, Dec. 24, from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • On Friday, Dec. 25, there will be no fixed route or Dial-A-Ride services offered. StarMetro’s Call Center will be closed.

