Advertisement

Gwen Graham presenting father’s new children’s book, “Rhoda the Alligator” at Hearth and Soul

Sunday, former U.S. Representative Gwen Graham, Florida Gov. Bob Graham’s daughter, will be at...
Sunday, former U.S. Representative Gwen Graham, Florida Gov. Bob Graham’s daughter, will be at Hearth & Soul to present and read her father’s newly debuted children’s book, “Rhoda the Alligator.” The even begins at 2 p.m.(WJHG)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday, former U.S. Representative Gwen Graham, Florida Gov. Bob Graham’s daughter, will be at Hearth & Soul to present her father’s recently-debuted children’s book, “Rhoda the Alligator.” The even begins at 2 p.m.

“Rhoda the Alligator” tells the story of Rhoda, a uniquely colored alligator who is trying to find her place at Florida Everglades National Park. The read-out-loud children’s book children’s book is aimed at pre-school and kindergarten children.

All books purchased at Hearth and Soul will be marked with a commemorative signed sticker by Gov. Graham.

Today is the day! Visit us in store at 2PM for a book Launch and Reading from Governor Graham's new children's book, "Rhoda the Alligator". 🐊

Posted by Hearth & Soul TLH on Sunday, December 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
Over the last two months, the Tallahassee Police Department has been working to address issues...
Months-long TPD patrol of parking lot parties results in arrests, citations
Friday, Chief Financial Officer of Florida, Jimmy Patronis, issued letters to credit reporting...
CFO Jimmy Patronis calls on credit reporting agencies to “do right by customers”
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 19, 2020
A federal grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee doctor, accusing him of more than $23 million...
Tallahassee doctor pleads guilty to 58 counts in $23M health care fraud case

Latest News

Saturday, Jarques McClellion, University of Arkansas cornerback, made the decision to transfer...
UA cornerback Jarques McClellion transferring to FSU
Saturday, the Omega Lamplighters partnered with We Are All We Need to put together a game in...
Omega Lamplighters, We Are All We Need honor Joshua Purcell with game room, mural
Thousands of wreaths laid in Tallahassee during Wreaths Across America
Omega Lamplighters, We Are All We Need honor Joshua Purcell with game room, mural