Gwen Graham presenting father’s new children’s book, “Rhoda the Alligator” at Hearth and Soul

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday, former U.S. Representative Gwen Graham, Florida Gov. Bob Graham’s daughter, will be at Hearth & Soul to present her father’s recently-debuted children’s book, “Rhoda the Alligator.” The even begins at 2 p.m.

“Rhoda the Alligator” tells the story of Rhoda, a uniquely colored alligator who is trying to find her place at Florida Everglades National Park. The read-out-loud children’s book children’s book is aimed at pre-school and kindergarten children.

All books purchased at Hearth and Soul will be marked with a commemorative signed sticker by Gov. Graham.

Today is the day! Visit us in store at 2PM for a book Launch and Reading from Governor Graham's new children's book, "Rhoda the Alligator". 🐊 Posted by Hearth & Soul TLH on Sunday, December 20, 2020

