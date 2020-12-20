Advertisement

Iraqi army: Rocket barrage targets US Embassy in Baghdad

In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in...
In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq. At least three rockets targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, Dec. 20 Iraqi security officials said, sparking fears of renewed unrest as next month's anniversary of the slaying of an Iranian general draws near.(AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s military says a barrage of rockets has targeted the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone.

Sunday’s attack sparked fears of renewed unrest, as next month’s anniversary of the U.S. killing of an Iranian general draws near.

The Iraqi military statement says a residential complex and some cars were damaged, but didn’t mention anything about casualties.

Three Iraqi officials also say at least three rockets were fired.

They say the U.S. Embassy’s C-RAM defense system was activated.

The frequency of rocket attacks in Iraq has frustrated the Trump administration.

Iran-backed militia groups have been blamed for orchestrating the attacks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
Over the last two months, the Tallahassee Police Department has been working to address issues...
Months-long TPD patrol of parking lot parties results in arrests, citations
Friday, Chief Financial Officer of Florida, Jimmy Patronis, issued letters to credit reporting...
CFO Jimmy Patronis calls on credit reporting agencies to “do right by customers”
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 19, 2020
A federal grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee doctor, accusing him of more than $23 million...
Tallahassee doctor pleads guilty to 58 counts in $23M health care fraud case

Latest News

Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Biden to receive COVID vaccine as Trump remains on sidelines
Saturday, Jarques McClellion, University of Arkansas cornerback, made the decision to transfer...
UA cornerback Jarques McClellion transferring to FSU
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Agreement likely Sunday on nearly $1 trillion virus aid bill
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Trump to return to Georgia to support GOP Senate candidates