Leon County offering free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing opportunities during holiday week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week, Leon County will be offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing opportunities around Tallahassee, with some adjusted holiday hours. The following COVID-19 testing opportunities will be available during this holiday week:

North Monroe Medical Center, 3721 N Monroe St, Monday, December 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Open to all patients, both symptomatic and asymptomatic.

PCR testing only. Results in 2 days.

Testing operated by North Florida Medical Centers, Inc. For questions email announcements@nfmc.org

Leon County’s Eastside Branch Library, 1583 Pedrick Rd, Monday, December 21 from 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

PCR molecular testing (results in 2-4 days) and Rapid Antigen testing (results in at least 30-45 minutes) available.

No appointments. Bring a valid photo ID and provide an email address.

For more information, contact Neighborhood Medical Center at (850) 224-2469



FAMU Bragg Memorial Stadium, 1500 Wahnish Way, Dec. 21, Dec. 22, Dec. 23, Dec. 26, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

The site is currently offering Rapid COVID-19 Antigen testing for all patients with results in less than 1 hour. PCR molecular testing is available by request with results in 3-4 days. Sign up for testing at curative.com

Testing is free and open to the public. Appointments and walk-ups are accepted. Physician referral not required. Insurance is accepted but not required.

Patients receive their Rapid COVID-19 Antigen results within one hour of testing by email or SMS text



