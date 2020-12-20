Omega Lamplighters, We Are All We Need honor Joshua Purcell with game room, mural

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, the Omega Lamplighters partnered with We Are All We Need to put together a game in memory of Joshua Purcell, the 16-year-old who lost his life to gun violence in July 2020.

The group said that they wanted Josh’s name to last forever.

“The Omega Lamplighters pride themselves on being a brotherhood, so when they lost one of their own, they wanted to ensure he would always be with them,” Omega Lamplighters founder, Royle King, said.

“When one member of your family hurts we’re all hurting so when you lose a member, especially a young one to gun violence it’s even more severe,” King added.

The tragic death of Purcell hit the brothers of the Omega Lamplighters hard, and Saturday, the group remembered how great he was to have around.

Darell Williams, Omega Lamplighters class of 2018, said, “He was just there lightening the mood and made everybody laugh even when we were down on our worst. He just kept the vibes straight, just good vibes.”

To memorialize Purcell, the Lamplighters raised $1,000 and teamed up with We Ae All We need to make a game room and created an excitement that was a sight to see.

“I mean they’re our family So seeing that labor of love that we put into it really make those guys happy I know it makes Josh proud standing from above and I’m happy to see those guys expressions,” Justin Fitzpatrick of We Are All We Need said.

A mural encompassing all that the Lamplighters stand for was also created.

“It really touched me at the heart knowing that we have a mural for him but doesn’t just represent him but also represents the program as a whole and our brotherhood to each other,” King said.

It acts as a reminder that they can do anything they put their minds to and that their bond is as strong as ever.

“Whether they are out of state we’re not on this world with us we are still looking out for them and making sure that people won’t forget them with the program that we stand for,” King added.

As the brotherhood continues to grow, these young men have ensured that every class to come knows Josh Purcell’s name and legacy.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.