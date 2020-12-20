Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 20 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers were moving through much of the viewing area Sunday morning, and that will continue for the rest of the day. Low pressure at the surface, centered off of the Mississippi coast Sunday morning according to surface observations, was forecast to move eastward through the day and move east of the Big Bend Sunday night. There is still a chance of rain overnight, but the odds will slowly drop through the night into Monday morning. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out near the I-75 corridor for the commute Monday morning.

As the low leaves and high pressure builds in Monday, the sky should slowly clear and bring drier, cooler and tranquil weather to start the work week. The morning low will be near 50 with a high in the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and morning lows ranging from near 40 (Tuesday) to the upper 30s (Wednesday).

A deep trough of low pressure aloft is forecast to move into the eastern U.S. by Christmas Eve. The energy along with deep moisture head of it will help develop a surface low and cold front. Rain will be likely on Thursday with highs in the 60s with a likely potential of breezy conditions. The lack of energy in the atmosphere should keep the thunderstorm threat very low.

Differences remain with timing of the storm system’s passage based on computer guidance models, but clearing is expected on Christmas Day. A tight pressure gradient would keep the winds up, but the temperature will be below average. The Christmas morning low is forecast to be near the freezing mark with a high near 50. Saturday looks like a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with cold temperatures still in the forecast.

