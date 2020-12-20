Advertisement

Thousands of wreaths laid in Tallahassee during Wreaths Across America

Volunteers laid close to 2000 wreaths between Tallahassee National Cemetery and Oakland...
Volunteers laid close to 2000 wreaths between Tallahassee National Cemetery and Oakland Cemetery on Saturday.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Across the country on Saturday, family members and loved ones of fallen armed forces members paid tribute to our nation’s heroes.

It’s a part of annual tradition, “Wreaths Across America.”

“Wreaths across America means to me that we are honoring our veterans, and we are honoring my husband,” said Jolene Bruce, who visited her husband Saturday at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.

Bruce was surrounded by her family as they paid tribute to her husband of 47 years.

It was an emotional visit; Bruce says her husband passed away just weeks ago.

“I just lost him on November the 23rd and it was very sudden, so. But I am very happy because I know where he’s at, he is with God,” said Bruce.

Their family is one of hundreds placing a wreath on the headstone of fallen loved one at Tallahassee National Cemetery.

This year’s ‘Wreaths Across America’ event was scaled back due to the COVID pandemic.

“A lot of restrictions have been put on the national cemetery as far as how many people they can have in the cemetery at a time. We can have ten people in any given section of the cemetery,” said Captain Wayne Hooks.

Captain Hooks is one of the event organizers in Tallahassee.

He says the event normally draws in thousands of people, but they had to change the ceremony this year.

“We couldn’t do it all in one day and maintain those requirements so today is actually the culmination, not the beginning of the ceremony,” said Hooks.

Despite the pandemic, Jolene Bruce says she knew how important it was that we continue honoring our heroes, including her husband, who fought for our country.

“We are letting these veterans know how much we love them and that we care,” said Bruce.

Captain Hooks tells WCTV, volunteers laid close to 2000 wreaths between Tallahassee National Cemetery and Oakland Cemetery on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
A federal grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee doctor, accusing him of more than $23 million...
Tallahassee doctor pleads guilty to 58 counts in $23M health care fraud case
Friday, Chief Financial Officer of Florida, Jimmy Patronis, issued letters to credit reporting...
CFO Jimmy Patronis calls on credit reporting agencies to “do right by customers”
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 19, 2020
Over the last two months, the Tallahassee Police Department has been working to address issues...
Months-long TPD patrol of parking lot parties results in arrests, citations

Latest News

Friday, a Donalsonville, Ga man was sentenced to 42 months in prison for attacking a female...
South Georgia man sentenced to prison for attacking USPS employee
Over the last two months, the Tallahassee Police Department has been working to address issues...
Months-long TPD patrol of parking lot parties results in arrests, citations
As part of the “Santa Express,” Santa, along with Bainbridge Public Safety, will be making an...
“Santa Express” coming to Bainbridge for COVID-19 safe visit
Thursday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission directed staff to continue...
FWC to continue conservation effort proposals for declining turtle species