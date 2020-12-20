Advertisement

UA cornerback Jarques McClellion transferring to FSU

Saturday, Jarques McClellion, University of Arkansas cornerback, made the decision to transfer...
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, Jarques McClellion, University of Arkansas cornerback, entered the transfer portal. Sunday, it was announced that he would be transferring to Florida State University.

McClellion shared the news of his transfer on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

The 6 foot, 190 lb redshirt junior signed with UA in 2017, choosing UA over Michigan State, Maryland, Boston College, Florida, Nebraska, Purdue, Syracuse, Louisville, Kentucky and California, among others.

He is the son of Central McClellion, a former Ohio State player, and cousin to former NFL cornerback, Brandon Flowers.

McClellion is set to arrive at FSU Jan 2021 where he have two years of eligibility remaining.

