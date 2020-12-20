UA cornerback Jarques McClellion transferring to FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, Jarques McClellion, University of Arkansas cornerback, entered the transfer portal. Sunday, it was announced that he would be transferring to Florida State University.

McClellion shared the news of his transfer on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

The 6 foot, 190 lb redshirt junior signed with UA in 2017, choosing UA over Michigan State, Maryland, Boston College, Florida, Nebraska, Purdue, Syracuse, Louisville, Kentucky and California, among others.

He is the son of Central McClellion, a former Ohio State player, and cousin to former NFL cornerback, Brandon Flowers.

McClellion is set to arrive at FSU Jan 2021 where he have two years of eligibility remaining.

1000000000% To DBU‼️‼️‼️💯🌴Long Live Auntie net, Trey and Greg love you grandma 🌹 @Sauceman1k (I DO NOT OWN RIGHTS TO THIS SONG) @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/fr8T7XBhGH — Pacc-Man🎮 (@quez_13) December 20, 2020

