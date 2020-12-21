Arrests made in Carrabelle burglary

CARRABELLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested two people in connection to a Saturday morning burglary at Matt’s Small Engine Repair.

Douglas Morin was arrested on charges of burglary and criminal mischief, FCSO says. Linda Burkard was also arrested in connection to the burglary and was charged with bringing contraband into a jail facility.

The sheriff’s office says a dispatcher noticed the suspects’ vehicle parked at the Carrabelle Beach early Sunday morning while on the way to work. She called deputies immediately to report the vehicle, leading to FCSO making the arrests.

“A fantastic joint effort between the Carrabelle Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office,” FCSO says. “Great teamwork keeping our communities safe!”

The sheriff’s office says both suspects may face more charges.

Arrests have been made in the burglary of Matt’s Small Engine repair, which occurred yesterday morning in Carrabelle.... Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, A.J. "Tony" Smith, Sheriff on Sunday, December 20, 2020

