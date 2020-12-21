Advertisement

Arrests made in Carrabelle burglary

Douglas Morin (left) and Linda Burkard (right) were arrested in connection to Saturday...
Douglas Morin (left) and Linda Burkard (right) were arrested in connection to Saturday morning's burglary at Matt's Small Engine Repair.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CARRABELLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested two people in connection to a Saturday morning burglary at Matt’s Small Engine Repair.

Douglas Morin was arrested on charges of burglary and criminal mischief, FCSO says. Linda Burkard was also arrested in connection to the burglary and was charged with bringing contraband into a jail facility.

The sheriff’s office says a dispatcher noticed the suspects’ vehicle parked at the Carrabelle Beach early Sunday morning while on the way to work. She called deputies immediately to report the vehicle, leading to FCSO making the arrests.

“A fantastic joint effort between the Carrabelle Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office,” FCSO says. “Great teamwork keeping our communities safe!”

The sheriff’s office says both suspects may face more charges.

