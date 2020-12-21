Advertisement

Chicken Pot Pie with Herbed Biscuit Crust

By Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 6 tablespoons butter
  • 1/2 cup diced yellow onion
  • 1/4 cup diced celery
  • 1/4 cup diced carrot
  • 6 tablespoons (+2 cups) all-purpose flour (+ more as needed)
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 quart unsalted chicken stock (+more as needed)
  • 1/4 cup frozen peas
  • Salt and ground white pepper
  • 1 roasted chicken, picked (skin and bones discarded)
  • 4 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 cup unsalted herbed butter, cubed and chilled (+more as needed)
  • 1 1/4 cups buttermilk

METHOD

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Melt butter in large Dutch oven over medium. Add onion, celery, and carrots; sauté until al dente. Add 6 tablespoons flour and bay leaf to vegetables and continue to cook until flour is blond in color. Pour in stock and bring to a simmer while stirring to dissolve roux (add more stock if sauce too thick). Add peas then season with salt and white pepper, to taste. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir in chicken; simmer.

Combine in a large bowl: 2 cups flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda until blended. Add 1/2 cup cubed butter and, using your fingers, pinch butter into flour until mixture resembles very coarse crumbs. Gently stir in buttermilk just until a soft dough forms. Remove bay leaves from Dutch oven and top with scoops of biscuit dough until covered. Transfer pot to oven and bake 12 15 minutes until biscuits are golden brown and filling is bubbling. Cool slightly before serving.

