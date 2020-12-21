First vaccines administered at South Georgia Medical Center Monday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The first wave of vaccines developed in the fight against COVID-19 reached South Georgia Medical Center Monday and were put to use right away.

Healthcare workers were on hand around 9:45 a.m. to accept the UPS delivery of 975 Pfizer doses.

The team immediately thawed enough supply to begin vaccinating its estimated 3,000 employees, volunteers and other vendors.

The first batch of immunizations took place at noon inside a former Intensive Care Unit the team transformed into its Employee Vaccination Center.

Chief Executive Officer Ronnie Dean and Senior Staff Registered Nurse J.P. Notoma were the first two to receive the vaccine simultaneously.

“I’m excited,” Notoma said. “I’m glad SGMC put their trust in me, and I hope my colleagues will follow and also do it. And I hope the community will when it’s available for them.”

While it’s not mandated for employees to take, officials say more than 500 have already signed up.

With employees scheduled throughout the day until 8 p.m., officials plan to vaccinate about 200 Monday.

“This is just great to see everybody pulling together. They realize that this vaccine is hope,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Dawson said. “Science is what’s brought us this far, science is what’s going to continue to drive us through this disease.”

Dr. Dawson both received and administered some of the facility’s very first doses.

“Most of all, we know that it’s gonna decrease the mortality rates associated with this [virus],” he said. “So we’re very pleased. This is a monumental day for us.”

Dr. Dawson says one of their “very top priorities” is to provide vaccinations for SGMC’s long-term care facility in Lanier County as soon as possible.

With 2,925 initially ordered, he says they’re still expecting to receive the rest of their standing order. He anticipates a shipment of about 1,950 more doses to follow soon.

Officials also say they expect a Moderna supply to ship late next week.

