Florida State garners Top 30 ranking in first major preseason college baseball poll

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State baseball team is featured in the season’s first major preseason poll, released by Collegiate Baseball Monday.

The Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 ranks the top 50 programs in Division I baseball and has the Seminoles coming in at #28.

The Florida Gators sit atop the Fabulous 50 rankings, with Miami (#6), Stetson (#31) and UCF (#32) also receiving recognition.

Georgia (#12) and Georgia Tech (#34) are the only teams from the Peach State to open the preseason in the Top 50.

FSU is one of eight ACC programs ranked, along with the Hurricanes, Louisville (#11), N.C. State (#13), Virginia (#14), Clemson (#25), Yellow Jackets, and Notre Dame (#47).

The Seminoles finished last year’s shortened campaign with a 12-5 overall record in the first year under Mike Martin Jr.

