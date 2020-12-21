Advertisement

Former Nole Isaac signs extension with Orlando

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) dribbles the ball against Washington Wizards guard...
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) dribbles the ball against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLAND, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State forward Jonathan Isaac has signed an extension with the Orlando Magic, the organization announced on Monday.

While the team did not disclose terms of the contract, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Isaac’s extension is worth $80 million over four years, citing Isaac’s agent, Jeff Wechsler.

The sixth overall selection by Orlando in the 2017 NBA Draft, Isaac has played in 136 career NBA games and has averaged 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game over an average of 25.8 minutes per night on the floor.

Across 32 games last season, Isaac averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, all of which were career bests.

The Naples native is expected to miss the entire upcoming 2020/21 season after suffering a knee injury in the NBA’s restart bubble to close the 2019/20 campaign.

Isaac played just one season for the Seminoles, in 2016/17, and averaged 12 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over 32 games.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 20, 2020
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Over the last two months, the Tallahassee Police Department has been working to address issues...
Months-long TPD patrol of parking lot parties results in arrests, citations
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Thursday afternoon released video from its Monday...
Rebekah Jones suing FDLE over raid
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies

Latest News

The Chiles Timberwolves defeated the Gadsden County Jaguars, 53-42, Monday afternoon at the...
Chiles boys take down Gadsden County, 53-42, at Capital City Classic
Chiles takes down Gadsden County, 53-42, at Capital City Classic
Florida State garners Top 30 ranking in first major preseason college baseball poll
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame