Former Nole Isaac signs extension with Orlando

ORLAND, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State forward Jonathan Isaac has signed an extension with the Orlando Magic, the organization announced on Monday.

While the team did not disclose terms of the contract, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Isaac’s extension is worth $80 million over four years, citing Isaac’s agent, Jeff Wechsler.

Jonathan Isaac has agreed to a four-year, $80M extension with the Orlando Magic, his agent Jeff Wechsler tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 21, 2020

The sixth overall selection by Orlando in the 2017 NBA Draft, Isaac has played in 136 career NBA games and has averaged 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game over an average of 25.8 minutes per night on the floor.

Across 32 games last season, Isaac averaged 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, all of which were career bests.

The Naples native is expected to miss the entire upcoming 2020/21 season after suffering a knee injury in the NBA’s restart bubble to close the 2019/20 campaign.

Isaac played just one season for the Seminoles, in 2016/17, and averaged 12 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over 32 games.

