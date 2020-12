TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and even Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s tiniest patients are spreading holiday cheer.

TMH’s neonatal intensive care unit team dressed up the little babies as elves to make the holidays special for the families. See the newest workers at Santa’s workshop below!

