GBI: Man charged with murder after body found in Adel

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest was made Saturday in connection to a murder investigation in Adel, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Lebray Berrian, 32, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection to the death of Tenesha Mordon, 41.

The suspect was taken to Cook County Jail.

On Saturday, the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Adel Police Department to assist with a death investigation. Around 4 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Birch Street about a body that was found in a wooded area.

Mordon was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds and the body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, according to the GBI.

The agency said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Douglas Regional Office at (912) 389-4103 or Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2225. Tips can also be submitted by calling (1-800) 597-TIPS or by clicking here.

