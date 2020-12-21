Advertisement

GBI: Man charged with murder after body found in Adel

Lebray Berrian, 32, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm...
Lebray Berrian, 32, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection to the death of Tenesha Mordon, 41.(GBI)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest was made Saturday in connection to a murder investigation in Adel, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Lebray Berrian, 32, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection to the death of Tenesha Mordon, 41.

The suspect was taken to Cook County Jail.

On Saturday, the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Adel Police Department to assist with a death investigation. Around 4 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Birch Street about a body that was found in a wooded area.

Mordon was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds and the body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, according to the GBI.

The agency said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Douglas Regional Office at (912) 389-4103 or Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2225. Tips can also be submitted by calling (1-800) 597-TIPS or by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 20, 2020
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
Over the last two months, the Tallahassee Police Department has been working to address issues...
Months-long TPD patrol of parking lot parties results in arrests, citations
This week, Leon County will be offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites around...
Leon County offering free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing opportunities during holiday week

Latest News

Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in South Georgia
Continuing Coverage: COVID-19 in the Big Bend
Gavel on sounding block
Signature requirements jump for ballot initiatives
The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
Moderna, more Pfizer vaccines arriving in Florida this week
The high court said the trial court handled the case correctly, and the Docicien's rights were...
Georgia Supreme Court: Convicted Valdosta killer to stay in prison