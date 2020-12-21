Impact Foods brings local, healthy food options to downtown Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gaining access to local, healthy eats is getting easier in downtown Tallahassee.

Impact Foods is beginning to place grab and go food kiosks throughout the community.

“In Tallahassee one of our major social concerns is access to healthy food options, and so Impact Foods was created to address that need,” said Sha Ron James.

James is the Impact Foods founder and CEO. She created the organization earlier this year.

The pilot food kiosk was placed at the Plaza Towers condominiums.

“We have an issue getting fresh food. The micro-grocery concept is huge because there isn’t a grocery store within a mile of where we’re located at the center of downtown,” said Elizabeth Emmanuel, CEO of the Downtown Improvement Authority.

Emmanuel says downtown is serving as a catalyst for other parts of town to pick up the concept.

The kiosks are filled with locally sourced, ready to eat meals, helping residents eat healthy, but also serving as an opportunity to support Tallahassee businesses.

“This just seemed like a really good way to encourage folks to continue to eat healthy, but also provide a way for our caterers and restaurants to still supply food,” James said.

Right now this is the only open kiosk, but organizers expect to have five of them online by the end of January.

James is looking for more local restaurants and caterers to help keep the kiosks stocked. Those interested can contact the organization founder at sjames@impactfoodgroup.com

