‘Love Your Local’ campaign helping small businesses gain support during the holiday season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In order to garner more support for local businesses, the Leon County Office of Economic Vitality launched their “Love Your Local” campaign for the third straight year with hopes that people will visit the over 250 businesses involved, in time for the holidays.

“We need all the help we can get, it’s just been a tough year. So you just really can’t stress it enough, you have to shop local.”

Delia Fowler is the owner of Loli and The Bean and has been open since 2006, but because of this pandemic, this year has been filled with a lot of issues.

“It’s been difficult this season, not only because of Covid but because of Covid supply chains are broke or have issues so it’s been really hard to get merchandise in,” explained Fowler.

To adjust, Loli and The Bean has shifted to taking orders online and via social media, helping them stay afloat.

“Shopping local has never been more important than this year,” said Fowler. “We need people to get out of their homes, come to the businesses but there’s also other ways to shop local.”

The Office of Economic Vitality tell WCTV that shopping local not only helps the businesses but the local economy as a whole.

“For every dollar that you spent at a local store such as Loli and The Bean, $0.67 stays right here in our community and helps support the owners and in their employees because these are your neighbors and your friends,” explained Leon County Office of Economic Vitality Director Cristina Paredes.

In order to increase the support for local business, the Office of Economic Vitality launched it’s love your local campaign hoping that word travels this holiday season.

“Put that on your social media, spread the word,” exclaimed Paredes. “Say it loud for all the here so people can go out and have that great experience that you had as well.”

Fowler tells WCTV that the support she has received so far has been overwhelming and she hopes it continues.

“We appreciate all the support we have gotten from everybody and it really, really I mean it brings tears to my eyes because it’s been a hard year and I just can’t say thanks enough,” shared Fowler.

With only a few days left until Christmas, the Leon County Office of Economic Vitality says it is a perfect time to shop local and take advantage of what the small businesses have to offer.

