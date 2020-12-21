Moderna, more Pfizer vaccines arriving in Florida this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the second vaccine approved to protect against COVID-19 arrives in Florida, the governor says another shipment of the Pfizer vaccine will also be shipped in early this week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave a brief update on Florida’s numbers and distribution plan after an unrelated news conference in Key Biscayne Monday afternoon.

DeSantis says about 61,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are arriving in Florida Monday, with another 300,000 expected Tuesday. Moderna is the second vaccine receiving FDA emergency use authorization. The company began shipping out its doses nationwide on Sunday.

The governor says in addition to that, Florida expects to receive a second shipment this week of 120,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The first doses in Florida are going to front line healthcare workers and residents of long term care facilities. DeSantis says he will make a statement Tuesday on how the state will approach the next phase of vaccine distribution.

“You really gotta get it out to the elderly population,” the governor said, suggesting that the state will prioritize seniors over what the CDC defines as “essential workers”-- positions such as law enforcement officers or food service workers.

He said he doesn’t believe it’s appropriate to vaccinate a young food service worker or law enforcement officer rather than a grandmother in her 70′s.

“We want to make sure we’re putting our parents and grandparents first,” DeSantis said.

The governor says the state expects to get another 750,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of the month, then up to two million doses in January. “That can do a lot in the 70+ population,” he said.

When the governor was asked when he will get the vaccine, DeSantis said he’s “not going to step in front of anybody,” and estimated it will probably be a couple more months.

