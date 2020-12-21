Advertisement

Rocky Mt. Church of Christ partners with Second Harvest for a food giveaway in Wakulla County

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -In Wakulla County Suunday, the Rocky Mountain Church of Christ partnered up with second harvest for a food giveaway.

The drive thru giveaway had enough food to serve two hundred and fifty- two families and gave residents a chance to get full course meals without ever leaving their cars.

Members of the church tell WCTV that they’re happy to give back to the community, especially during a time when people need help the most.

“We are very grateful and thankful to be able to help serve the community with food and everything else we can do for them,” explained Deacon Vince McHenry. “It’s very important to us that day can be able to have some food during the holiday season as well.”

The Rocky Mountain Church of Christ says this was the first of many events they plan on having going into the new year to help the community.

