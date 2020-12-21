Advertisement

Tallahassee businesses waiting for official approval of second COVID-19 relief package

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second stimulus relief package in the form of a $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill is expected to be approved by Congress on Monday.

Some Tallahassee businesses are still waiting for the bill to be signed to learn more about their eligibility but the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association says for the hospitality industry, the bill means the survival of their businesses and the livelihoods of their employees.

“The stress relief of having it in the bank and knowing that I didn’t have to think about anybody’s future or our future,” said Ryan Lapete, the owner of Deep Brewing.

This past summer, Deep received funding from the Paycheck Protection Program to help keep everyone on staff and business flowing.

“That two and a half months of payroll covered to make sure that those people didn’t have to go and sign up for unemployment was one, as a business owner, a big relief,” he said.

Now, another round of federal funds is expected to keep food on the table.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s taken so long, but I’m glad to see all of us come together,” said Congressman Al Lawson during a stop in Tallahassee on Monday. “We’ve got to do something before Christmas, so it’s going to be great. We’re going to have about $908 billion. It’s going to help people stay in their places, we’ll have food assistance.”

At Deep, some COVID changes are still in place, like curbside pickup and larger outdoor seating. With business up and running, the brewery is still waiting to see what, if any, part of this relief they’re eligible for.

The relief package also includes direct payments to individuals, similar to the relief bill from the summer. This one is for $600.

It also includes an extra $300 per week for unemployment benefits.

