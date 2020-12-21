Advertisement

Tallahassee firefighters put out house fire on Carriage Road

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it put out a house fire on Carriage Road Sunday evening. Firefighters received the call about the fire at 1129 Carriage Road, which is off of Thomasville Road, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The first unit on scene found a brick home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the garage, the press release says. Firefighters managed to get the fire under control quickly with “an aggressive interior attack” to extinguish the fire, according to TFD.

All of the people inside the home made it out OK before firefighters arrived, the press release says.

Following the extinguishment, firefighters worked for several hours on scene, removing items from the attic and garage in search of any hot spots from the blaze.

TFD determined the cause of the fire was “accidental in nature.” The fire caused about $250,000 in damages, according to TFD.

“Due to the progressive response and quick extinguishment, firefighters were able to save a majority of the home,” the press release says.

The Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County EMS and City Utilities helped TFD on scene.

“The Tallahassee Fire Department wants to encourage citizens to use safe and practical methods when heating their homes during cold weather,” the press release says.

