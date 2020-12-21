WCTV Community Classroom: Ericka Parker, Apalachee Tapestry School of Arts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In WCTV’s monthly “Community Classroom” segment, we highlight a teacher in our area who’s on the Donors Choose website, which allows teachers to request items they need for their classrooms.

Ericka Parker from the Apalachee Tapestry School of Arts was selected for December 2020!

Parker’s project on DonorsChoose is called “Invoking Innovative Learning.”

“It’s based around things that we really need in our classroom,” Parker says.

Those things include crates where students can store their belongings. Because of COVID-19, students can no longer share and keep supplies together.

Parker says they also need headphones.

“Headphones are so important,” Parker says. “I never realized it fully until we went really digital-based.”

Parker has 13 students attending class in person, and five joining virtually.

All of her students do lessons over Zoom.

She says these school-issued headphones don’t last long, and says receiving quality ones would help students learn with limited distractions.

“Sometimes my students are not able to hear me or the people that’s in their group because there’s so much going on,” Parker says. “So, those headphones would help us tremendously. Those students can actually hone in and focus.”

Snacks are another item on Parker’s list.

“I don’t know if you remember when you were a kid, you get hungry,” Parker says.

She says the snacks not only fill bellies but also reward students for hard work and good behavior, which she says builds morale.

“It can be tough. You really do want the best for our children. You want to make sure that they are well prepared and they’re ready,” Parker says.

