WCTV Good Morning Show: The Grinch Waffles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Parker Coleman stopped by The Good Morning Show to create a famous holiday dish called The Grinch Waffles.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 cup of Sour Cream

¼ cup of Butter melted (cooled)

1 cup of Butter Milk

1 ½ cups of All Purpose Flour

1 teaspoon of Baking Powder

½ teaspoon of salt

¾ tablespoon of Baking Soda

Green Food Coloring

Directions:

Combine the eggs, sour cream, butter, and butter milk in a bowl. Then, beat the ingredients with an electric mixer until smooth. In a separate bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Next, slowly add the dry ingredients to the liquid mixture. Once the dry ingredients is combined, add a few teaspoons of green food coloring.

