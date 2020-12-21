WCTV Good Morning Show: The Grinch Waffles
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Parker Coleman stopped by The Good Morning Show to create a famous holiday dish called The Grinch Waffles.
Ingredients:
2 eggs
1 cup of Sour Cream
¼ cup of Butter melted (cooled)
1 cup of Butter Milk
1 ½ cups of All Purpose Flour
1 teaspoon of Baking Powder
½ teaspoon of salt
¾ tablespoon of Baking Soda
Green Food Coloring
Directions:
Combine the eggs, sour cream, butter, and butter milk in a bowl. Then, beat the ingredients with an electric mixer until smooth. In a separate bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Next, slowly add the dry ingredients to the liquid mixture. Once the dry ingredients is combined, add a few teaspoons of green food coloring.
